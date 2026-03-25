BETTER DEAD THAN RUDE: Loyola newspaper apologizes for calling suspected murderer an ‘illegal immigrant.’

OPINION: Loyola newspaper editors want you to know they are sensitive to the feelings of illegal immigrants who are accused of murdering one of their peers

As the Loyola University Chicago community grieves over the ruthless murder of an 18-year-old freshman, the campus newspaper is focusing on not offending the suspected murderer.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Jose Medina-Medina with murdering freshman Sheridan Gorman. Medina, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, allegedly killed Gorman while the student was hanging out with friends at a nearby beach early on the morning of March 19.

Campus newspaper The Phoenix originally reported on the charges with an Instagram post titled: “Immigrant Man Charged in Murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS Involved.”

The original post also referred to Medina as an “illegal immigrant.”

However, facing backlash, the student newspaper edited the post to remove the term “illegal immigrant.” The newspaper refers to Medina as a “Rogers Park Resident,” referring to the Chicago neighborhood where Loyola’s main campus is located.