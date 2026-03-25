AMAZING, INDEED:
Amazing things happen when you don't allow rapey foreigners into your country
— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 25, 2026
“Lie back and enjoy the diversity,” they said.
AMAZING, INDEED:
Amazing things happen when you don't allow rapey foreigners into your country
— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 25, 2026
“Lie back and enjoy the diversity,” they said.
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