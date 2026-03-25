NEXT!
IRGC General Mohammad Zolghadr, who replaced Larigani, was eliminated last night.
His tenure lasted full 12 hours.
— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 25, 2026
NEXT!
IRGC General Mohammad Zolghadr, who replaced Larigani, was eliminated last night.
His tenure lasted full 12 hours.
— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 25, 2026
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