CHRISTIAN TOTO: Mark Normand Forced Netflix to Admit This Inconvenient Truth?

The sly stand-up comic traffics in the kind of stereotypes that can get a fella canceled. Or, at the very least, chase mainstream streaming platforms far, far away.

Yet “Mark Normand: None Too Pleased” just bowed on Netflix March 17, and there’s no Cancel Culture-type effort to punish him or the streaming giant.

It helps that Normand has an agreeable nature and cherubic face, both of which defang his incendiary gags. Plus, he expertly toys with stereotypes in ways that are uplifting, even fun.

His intent is always clear. He’s riffing on us without pushing anyone away, and the material is relentlessly first class. Normand works on a level few comedians can touch.

He’s that good.

The comic podcaster has another trick up his sleeve. He understands the power of cultural outrage and corporate cowardice.