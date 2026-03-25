THIS FACTOID OUGHT TO RED-PILL SOME PEOPLE, BUT ALAS:
Because there are no California politicians on the moon https://t.co/YYi5ij1iIE
— memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) March 25, 2026
THIS FACTOID OUGHT TO RED-PILL SOME PEOPLE, BUT ALAS:
Because there are no California politicians on the moon https://t.co/YYi5ij1iIE
— memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) March 25, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.