SAY ANYTHING:
ok but he's actually an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and she just made that shit up https://t.co/mTZQrKtOJw
— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) March 24, 2026
SAY ANYTHING:
ok but he's actually an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and she just made that shit up https://t.co/mTZQrKtOJw
— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) March 24, 2026
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