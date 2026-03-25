TO BE FAIR, EVERYBODY SHOULD GIVE GAVIN THE FINGER: Chevron gives Gavin Newsom the middle finger with dramatic move that could help California drivers.

Oil giant Chevron will begin purchasing oil from Sable Offshore Corp., the Houston-based company announced Tuesday. The dramatic move comes amid a legal battle between California and the Trump administration.

The petroleum corporation plans to purchase an initial 20,000 barrels of oil per day from offshore platforms near Santa Barbara, just weeks after the federal government approved the restart of production, Bloomberg reported.

The move is a boost for Sable, which has faced strong environmental opposition to resuming operations in California waters.

“We’re going to run Sable’s crude at El Segundo in April,” Chevron executive Andy Walz told the outlet, adding that the Los Angeles-area refinery — which can process about 269,000 barrels per day — is set to handle the supply.

Sable announced on March 16 that it had restarted production at its Santa Barbara offshore platforms, sending oil through the region’s controversial pipeline for the first time since 2015.

The restart came after Donald Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that allows the federal government to accelerate production of critical materials, including oil and gas.