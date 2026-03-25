GOOD NEWS:
One by one, terror regimes are collapsing: Venezuela, Iran, Cuba — and now UNRWA https://t.co/6Y9rdyW1hK
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 24, 2026
UNRWA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamas.
GOOD NEWS:
One by one, terror regimes are collapsing: Venezuela, Iran, Cuba — and now UNRWA https://t.co/6Y9rdyW1hK
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 24, 2026
UNRWA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamas.
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