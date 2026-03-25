KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Sound GOP Strategy for November — Let Dems Keep Getting in Their Own Way. “There aren’t any Democrats who are going to be moving towards the center in order to appeal to moderate voters. James Talarico in Texas is being touted as a great moderate hope in his race for the United States Senate but he’s one of those climate change hysterics who thinks that we have to stop eating hamburgers in order to save the planet.”