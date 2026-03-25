NO, THEY WANT TO MAKE IT TOO EXPENSIVE TO SELL THERE: Illinois Dems Want to Serialize Every Round of Ammo Sold in the State. “Even setting aside the constitutional violations, the proposal is wildly impractical. There’s no existing infrastructure capable of mass-producing serialized ammunition at scale. The entire scheme relies on microstamping-style technology that has repeatedly failed in real-world conditions.”
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