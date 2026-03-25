BATTLESWARM: Iran Strikes Day 25. “The Iran war continues, with attacks on energy grids and refineries across the Persian Gulf, (maybe) another bunker buster strike, serious regime confusion, countries reporting impending shortages, and part of the 82nd Airborne moving into the theater.”
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