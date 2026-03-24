CYBERSECURITY: US regulator bans imports of new foreign-made routers, citing security concerns.

China is estimated to control at least 60% of the U.S. market for home routers, boxes that connect computers, phones, and smart devices to the internet.

The FCC order does not impact the ​import or use of existing models, but will ban new ones.

The agency ​said a White House-convened review deemed imported routers pose “a severe cybersecurity risk ⁠that could be leveraged to immediately and severely disrupt U.S. critical infrastructure.”

It said malicious ​actors had exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers “to attack households, disrupt networks, enable espionage, ​and facilitate intellectual property theft,” citing their role in major hacks like Volt and Salt Typhoon.

The determination includes an exemption for routers the Pentagon deems do not pose unacceptable risks.

Lawmakers have previously raised security ​concerns about Chinese-made routers and Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House ​select committee on China, praised the FCC order.