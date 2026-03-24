I LOVE A HAPPY ENDING: Mamma Mia! Italian Anarchist Couple Blow Themselves Up While Trying to Engineer Mass Casualty IED. “If you don’t find this case nauseating enough on its own, take a look at how Pakistan TV, that nation’s official state-owned English news and current affairs channel, framed it. We often rail against our Democrat propagandist mainstream press, but this is truly special: it was a ‘tragic accident’ that just so happened to strike a lovely couple who were just ‘preparing a protest.'”

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes” is the proper framing.