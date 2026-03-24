HMM: Trump says Iran gave the US ‘a very big present’ related to oil and gas.

“They gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said of Iran.

“It wasn’t nuclear-related, it was oil and gas-related,” he added, though he did not offer further details.

He described it as “very significant.”

Asked if it was related to the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping channel that has been effectively blocked since the war began, Trump answered affirmatively.

“It was related to the flow” and the strait, he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question from The Hill about what exactly the gift was.