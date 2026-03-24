THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA to spend $20 billion on moon base, cancel orbiting lunar station.
Isaacman, who was sworn in at the agency in December, made the announcement at the opening of a day-long event at NASA’s Washington headquarters at which he outlined a raft of changes he is making to the agency’s flagship moon program Artemis.
“It should not really surprise anyone that we are pausing Gateway in its current form and focusing on infrastructure that supports sustained operations on the lunar surface,” Isaacman told delegates at the event.
The Lunar Gateway station, largely already built by contractors Northrop Grumman
and Vantor, formerly Maxar, was meant to be a space station parked in a lunar orbit. Repurposing the craft for a lunar surface base is not simple.
“Despite some of the very real hardware and schedule challenges, we can repurpose equipment and international partner commitments to support surface and other program objectives,” Isaacman said.
Lunar Gateway was designed to serve as both a research platform and a transfer station for astronauts to board moon landers before descending to the lunar surface.
The Lunar Gateway never made much sense, except as a multibillion dollar kludge to cover for SLS not having enough lift to make Artemis work. The real solution was to cancel SLS and Lunar Gateway, and work with SpaceX to get Starship up and running.