ELON NEVER THINKS SMALL:

TSMC made $122 billion in revenue last year. It controls 70% of the global foundry market. It took nearly four decades, over $100 billion in cumulative capex, and the concentrated talent of an entire island to build that… https://t.co/yL7pkum67i

The math on Terafab should scare every chipmaker on Earth.

TSMC made $122 billion in revenue last year. It controls 70% of the global foundry market. It took nearly four decades, over $100 billion in cumulative capex, and the concentrated talent of an entire island to build that position.

Elon just announced he’s spending $25 billion to build a competing fab from scratch, in Austin, targeting 2nm, with zero semiconductor manufacturing experience.

Here’s why dismissing it might be the wrong call.