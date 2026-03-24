ELON NEVER THINKS SMALL:
The math on Terafab should scare every chipmaker on Earth.
TSMC made $122 billion in revenue last year. It controls 70% of the global foundry market. It took nearly four decades, over $100 billion in cumulative capex, and the concentrated talent of an entire island to build that… https://t.co/yL7pkum67i
— Aakash Gupta (@aakashgupta) March 23, 2026
TSMC made $122 billion in revenue last year. It controls 70% of the global foundry market. It took nearly four decades, over $100 billion in cumulative capex, and the concentrated talent of an entire island to build that position.
Elon just announced he’s spending $25 billion to build a competing fab from scratch, in Austin, targeting 2nm, with zero semiconductor manufacturing experience.
Here’s why dismissing it might be the wrong call.
Read the whole thing.
If Terafab is anything like Musk’s other projects, it will arrive late — but it will arrive.