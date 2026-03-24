March 24, 2026

TO BE FAIR, IT’S DIFFICULT TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHEN DUCKWORTH IS LYING OR JUST STUPID:

And to answer Lee’s question, they have to lie about the bill because the only people it would disenfranchise are people who aren’t supposed to have the franchise.

That is, assuming they’re actual people, and not just excuses to send out fraudulent ballots for Dem machines to harvest.

Posted at 10:23 am by Stephen Green