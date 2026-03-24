TO BE FAIR, IT’S DIFFICULT TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHEN DUCKWORTH IS LYING OR JUST STUPID:

1. This is a lie 2. Read the damn bill 3. The text beginning on page 12, line 22 makes abundantly clear that what you’re saying isn’t true 4. Why can’t Senate Democrats argue against this bill without lying? pic.twitter.com/TmskCT7Ywl — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2026

And to answer Lee’s question, they have to lie about the bill because the only people it would disenfranchise are people who aren’t supposed to have the franchise.

That is, assuming they’re actual people, and not just excuses to send out fraudulent ballots for Dem machines to harvest.