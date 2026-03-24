DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: ‘Bostonian of the Year’ ordered to pay back $224K she stole from her own nonprofit. “Monica Cannon-Grant, the former community organizer who rose to fame leading a massive 2020 Black Lives Matter march through Boston, was ordered Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley to forfeit every dollar she made from her crimes — from diverting donations from her own nonprofit, collecting fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits, and pocketing rental assistance she wasn’t entitled to.”