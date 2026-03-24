A BRIDGE TOO FAR:

But in California, the reasoning works differently. We are told this is about coexistence, balance, and harmony between humans and nature. It’s a lovely idea, as long as you’re not the one being harmonized.

Governor Gavin Newsom has overseen a state where residents are leaving, businesses are relocating, and costs continue to rise steadily into the stratosphere. Housing? Out of reach. Taxes? Sky-high. Regulations? Plentiful enough to require their own migration corridor.

And yet, when faced with these challenges, Sacramento looked at its checkbook and said: You know what we need? A better commute for mountain lions.