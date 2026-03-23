KERMIT GOSNELL, ‘HOUSE OF HORRORS’ DOCTOR FOUND GUILTY OF KILLING BABIES, DIES, AGE 85.

In all, Gosnell was found guilty of 237 crimes, including three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of three babies, as well as involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of a patient.

During Gosnell’s trial, prosecutors said he regularly performed late-term abortions on babies older than 24 weeks — the cutoff age in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors also said that Gosnell delivered the babies alive during abortion procedures and then killed them by snipping their spinal cords with scissors.

The former doctor was ultimately sentenced to multiple life sentences, avoiding the death penalty.