VDH: Why today’s immigrants to America are so hostile to their new country.

I grew up in rural California surrounded by hard-working immigrant farm families from Armenia, India, Japan and Mexico. Their work ethic, love of America and productive farms were models for US non-immigrants.

My own Swedish grandfather, disabled by poison gas while fighting on the Western Front in World War I, loved all things Swedish, but not nearly as much as his beloved America.

Four Hansons fought on the front lines of World Wars I and II. One was disabled, and another was killed. And all felt blessed that their parents and grandparents had gotten to America.

But something has gone terribly wrong with immigration — an open border, of course, but also a change in legal immigration as well as student visitors.

While America is at war with Iran, crowds of immigrants, visitors and foreign students scream anti-American slogans as they cheer our enemies.