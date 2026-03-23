DISPATCHES FROM AL-BRIṬĀNIYĀ: Official decries ‘chilling’ targeting of ambulances at London synagogue: ‘Beyond time for authorities to wake up.’

A local official says that the arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish organization and parked at a synagogue in Golders Green, is “utterly shocking, terrifying,” and says that authorities are not taking enough action against growing antisemitism.

“The targeting of life-saving vehicles stationed the the car park of a synagogue is particularly chilling and will send shockwaves through our community at a time of already heightened fears over antisemitism in the UK,” local Golders Green councillor Dean Cohen tells the Jewish News.

“It’s beyond time for the authorities to wake and and do more to tackle this hate running riot,” he says.