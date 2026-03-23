GREAT CATCH:

I've seen quite a few videos of ICE at airports this morning. You know what's missing from all of them?

Deranged leftists blowing whistles, hurling expletives, and attacking law enforcement officers.

You know why? Because the organizations that pay people to be domestic… https://t.co/OBpZe5bFga

— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 23, 2026