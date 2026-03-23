WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:
Imagine being an Iranian hardliner in 1979 hearing this how it ends:
“The gay ayatollah is, at best, in a coma.” pic.twitter.com/BHcT1VpHRX
— WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) March 23, 2026
WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:
Imagine being an Iranian hardliner in 1979 hearing this how it ends:
“The gay ayatollah is, at best, in a coma.” pic.twitter.com/BHcT1VpHRX
— WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) March 23, 2026
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