BELMONT CLUB: Cracking The Mosaic Defense. “The key concept of Defa-e Mozaiki is to avoid relying on a single vulnerable ‘brain.’ Mosaic, as the term visually suggests, is designed so that decapitation strikes (killing top leaders, bombing Tehran, severing communications) do not collapse the system. It relies on extreme decentralization of command and control to achieve this. Authority is pushed down to roughly 31 semi-autonomous operational zones in Iran. Each of these zones has four ways of continuing a fight, each separate from the other, which can act independently or coordinate when needed.”