DIVERSITY IS THE UK’S STRENGTH:
72% of Somalis living in the UK are in social housing compared to 16% of the population overall. 🇬🇧🇸🇴
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2026
Yes, but does the UK have Learing Centers?
DIVERSITY IS THE UK’S STRENGTH:
72% of Somalis living in the UK are in social housing compared to 16% of the population overall. 🇬🇧🇸🇴
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2026
Yes, but does the UK have Learing Centers?
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