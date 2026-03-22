HIROO ONODA BELIEVED IN HIS CAUSE. For Tay-Tay, it’s just performance art:
Same vibes as those Japanese soldiers who still thought WWII was going on 20 years later: pic.twitter.com/Zga3SCzyC7
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 22, 2026
HIROO ONODA BELIEVED IN HIS CAUSE. For Tay-Tay, it’s just performance art:
Same vibes as those Japanese soldiers who still thought WWII was going on 20 years later: pic.twitter.com/Zga3SCzyC7
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 22, 2026
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