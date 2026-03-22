On Sunday, a new statue of Christopher Columbus was installed on the White House grounds, as part of the run-up to this summer’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The best part? The new statue incorporates parts of another Christopher Columbus statue damaged by rioters in the 2020 “Summer of Love” riots.

A new statue of Christopher Columbus went up on the White House grounds Sunday that was built using pieces from a monument to the Italian explorer that protesters destroyed six years ago.

The 13-foot, one-ton replica of a Columbus statue toppled in Baltimore in 2020 – then dumped into the city’s inner harbor – was commissioned by the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations and is part of the White House’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The statue has been placed outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Artists retrieved shards of marble belonging to the wrecked statue from the harbor that were used in the recreation – and reached out to the White House after officials in Baltimore refused to put the new monument up, according to the organization.