KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Chuck Schumer Is Taking a Rough Ride on the Struggle Bus. “Although Chuck Schumer is a classic Trump Derangement Syndrome-sufferer, getting him out of leadership or the Senate wouldn’t be much of a help for the Republicans. Next in line in the Senate is 81-year-old Dick Durbin from Illinois. And, because there is always someone worse waiting in the wings over there in Dem Land, many think that AOC will be the one to depose and replace Schumer.”