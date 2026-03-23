BECAUSE OF COURSE SHE DID: NYC first lady Rama Duwaji created artwork for DSA’s anti-Israel campaign.

First lady Rama Duwaji, who Mamdani has bizarrely claimed isn’t a public figure, created artwork for the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America as the lefty group unleashed a public campaign called “PalestineOnTheBallot.com.”

The effort promoted candidates running in Democratic Party primaries who snubbed funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and vowed to support the Not on Our Dime Act — a bill that would punish or dissolve registered charities found to support “Israeli settler violence.”

The bill was sponsored by her husband, who was then a state Assemblyman.