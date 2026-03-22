DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Schools Named for César Chavez Face Renaming Debates After Assault Allegations.

Education Week on Wednesday contacted a dozen districts and charter school networks with schools named for Chavez. None had a firm position on renaming, but many acknowledged that conversations were already taking place in their communities. States including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Utah, and Washington recognize César Chavez day on the leader’s March 31 birthday. By Thursday, some had already committed to renaming the holiday. Several districts that have the day off said it’s too late to change their calendars. Others that planned commemorations during the school day have canceled their plans. The San Francisco school district, which has an elementary school named for Chavez, said it “shares in the community’s concerns” regarding the allegations. The San Francisco school board faced pushback when it voted to rename 44 of its 117 schools in 2021 because of concerns their namesakes were tied to racism and oppression. Schools flagged under the plan, which the district later abandoned, included those named for George Washington, Paul Revere, and former U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein.

Elsewhere in California: San Bernardino school moves to remove Cesar Chavez’s name amid sexual abuse allegations.

A San Bernardino middle school named after Cesar Chavez is taking steps to remove the labor leader’s name after bombshell sexual abuse allegations surfaced this week. In a statement posted on its website, the San Bernardino City Unified School District said it is “taking initial measures” while they continue to gather information and assess next steps. The school, currently known as Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, opened in 2005 and was named to “honor the enduring contributions to the farmworkers’ labor movement.” “Effective immediately, the district will begin removing or covering external signage bearing the school’s name and will pause the use of the name and logo across official district and school platforms, including websites, social media and printed materials,” the district said. During the interim period, the school will be referred to as Middle School #318.

A couple of years before Jerry Orbach passed away in 2004, the veteran actor was “named a ‘Living Landmark’ by the New York Landmarks Conservancy, along with his Law & Order co-star Sam Waterston. Orbach quipped that the honor meant ‘that they can’t tear me down.’”

But as we found out in 2020, they can tear you down – and in a frighteningly quick fashion, to boot.

Speaking of actors, there’s a remarkably simple solution to California’s current dilemma: