AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Saint Peter Gently Asks Chuck Norris To Stop Roundhouse Kicking The Cherubim https://t.co/6WH1OEsLOw pic.twitter.com/SQngCKdyf3
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 21, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Saint Peter Gently Asks Chuck Norris To Stop Roundhouse Kicking The Cherubim https://t.co/6WH1OEsLOw pic.twitter.com/SQngCKdyf3
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 21, 2026
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