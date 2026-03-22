IT’S COME TO THIS:

British Museum has time for Buddhism, Jainism, Islam, but manages to omit Christianity. 🙄🤨 https://t.co/2vwXM0vyCG — Annunziata Rees-Mogg (@zatzi) March 22, 2026

Even with the CE/BCE, what is the watershed event? The same guy. — DM Carpenter (@bb55guns) March 22, 2026

After declaring “God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him,” Nietzsche wrote that Europe wasn’t going to like what comes next. “Alas, the time of the most despicable man is coming,” Nietzsche warned Europe in 1885′s Also sprach Zarathustra, “he that is no longer able to despise himself. Behold, I show you the last man…The earth has become small, and on it hops the last man, who makes everything small. His race is as ineradicable as the flea-beetle; the last man lives longest.”