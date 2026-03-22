WALTER DURANTY CALLED, AND SAID YOU MIGHT WANT TO DIAL THE DECADENCE BACK A BIT:

UPDATE:

I have NEVER seen a more beautiful unintentional example of how communism works than this whole "Code pink" thing in Cuba. https://t.co/PACJ6egvXn — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 22, 2026

And all in service to the Omnicause:

Fly first class to Cuba to larp as revolutionaries. Cause a neighborhood power outage. Praise the Omnicause. https://t.co/dX6V9bLw0c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2026

(Classical allusion in headline.)