WALTER DURANTY CALLED, AND SAID YOU MIGHT WANT TO DIAL THE DECADENCE BACK A BIT:
— K.Whaaa. (@Kswiss_81) March 22, 2026
UPDATE:
I have NEVER seen a more beautiful unintentional example of how communism works than this whole "Code pink" thing in Cuba. https://t.co/PACJ6egvXn
— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 22, 2026
And all in service to the Omnicause:
Fly first class to Cuba to larp as revolutionaries. Cause a neighborhood power outage. Praise the Omnicause. https://t.co/dX6V9bLw0c
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2026
(Classical allusion in headline.)