NOT ANTI-WAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
Bingo. https://t.co/Gewjpiua00
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 22, 2026
Related: Julia Ioffe, who in 2018 said that Trump was radicalizing more people than ISIS, was asking “Is Trump Headed for an Iran Quagmire?” on March 2nd, the day after the first US and Israeli bombs and missiles were launched.
And as a result:
I hate to say it, but there seems to be a lot of impatience with the pace of the fastest decapitation and destruction of a heavily armed dictatorship ever, without a boot on the ground.
I blame the internet. Short-attention spans, instant gratification. https://t.co/9DWF2G7j1k
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 22, 2026