SONNY BUNCH: Chuck Norris, 1940–2026.

Invasion USA is one such absurdity: One of the most expensive films in the Cannon canon, the film is borderline incoherent, with Norris frequently appearing out of nowhere to deliver nearly spectral justice on a band of Soviet-Cuban guerrillas attempting to destabilize the United States by , for some reason, invading America through Miami. But he shows up, kicks ass, and the film has, oddly, had an outsized impact in the world.

“Invasion USA became an underground sensation in Romania, with bootleg videos of the film passed around and helping to fuel the 1989 uprising” against Nicolae Ceauşescu, de Semlyen notes in his book. According to James Bruner, who worked on the film with Norris and director Joseph Zito, “They use the poster, to this day, in Romania when they protest against the government. . . . Ultimately, action movies are about freedom. Overcoming evil, in whatever form it may be.”

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Norris’s greatest success was probably in Walker: Texas Ranger, a procedural that ran for eight seasons on CBS before entering syndication immortality. But he arguably found a bigger surge of fame as one of the early internet memes, a sort of parodic tough-guy bit emblemized with the moniker “Chuck Norris Facts.” Some examples cribbed from Wikipedia: “When the bogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris”; “Chuck Norris has a polar bear rug at home. It’s not dead, it’s just afraid to move”; and “Chuck Norris once killed two stones with one bird.”

What can I say: The internet used to be fun.