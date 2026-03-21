AOC SPENDS $19K IN CAMPAIGN CASH ON PSYCHIATRIST:
She’s trippin’.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent nearly $19,000 in campaign cash last year on a shrink who specializes in controversial ketamine therapy.
The socialist lawmaker hired Boston-based Dr. Brian Boyle, the chief psychiatric officer at Stella, a chain of mental health clinics focusing on “novel” therapies popular with Hollywood and Wall Street.
Her campaign paid Boyle $11,550 in March 2025, another $2,800 in May, and $4,375 in October for a total of $18,725, Federal Election Commission records show.
The expenses were marked as “leadership training and consulting.”
I can’t fault anyone for attempting to bolster their mental health when the world is coming to an end in five years: Ocasio Cortez: ‘The World is Going to End In Twelve Years If We Don’t Address Climate Change.’
—NRO, January 22, 2019.