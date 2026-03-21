CYBERATTACK ON IOWA BREATHALYZER COMPANY IMPACTS DEVICES IN 45 STATES:

A Des Moines-based breathalyzer test company is recovering after a cyberattack impacted drivers in 45 states, KCCI reports.

Intoxalock makes ignition devices that people use to start their vehicles after an OWI. People with the devices have to provide a breath sample to prove they have not been drinking before the car starts.

The company said many customers are locked out of their devices or that the device is giving misread calculations.