EVERYONE’S A MILLIONAIRE:
Iran has rolled out a new 10 million rial banknote, its largest ever denomination, worth about $7. pic.twitter.com/NSTzTl4jkE
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 21, 2026
EVERYONE’S A MILLIONAIRE:
Iran has rolled out a new 10 million rial banknote, its largest ever denomination, worth about $7. pic.twitter.com/NSTzTl4jkE
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 21, 2026
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