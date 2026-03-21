LET’S FINISH THE JOB, THEN: U.K. says Iran unsuccessfully targeted British-American Diego Garcia base.

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at ​Diego Garcia but did ‌not hit the U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian ​Ocean, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Friday, ⁠citing multiple U.S. ​officials.

One of the missiles failed ​in flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor ​at the other, ​although it could not be determined ‌if ⁠the interception succeeded, the newspaper said.

“Iran’s reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies,” the U.K. said in its statement. ”[Royal Air Force] jets and other U.K. military assets are continuing to defend our people and personnel in the region.”

The reported attack marked Iran’s first operational use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles and a significant attempt to reach far beyond the Middle East and threaten U.S. interests, the Wall Street Journal said.