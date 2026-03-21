LET’S FINISH THE JOB, THEN: U.K. says Iran unsuccessfully targeted British-American Diego Garcia base.
Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia but did not hit the U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Friday, citing multiple U.S. officials.
One of the missiles failed in flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, although it could not be determined if the interception succeeded, the newspaper said.
“Iran’s reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies,” the U.K. said in its statement. ”[Royal Air Force] jets and other U.K. military assets are continuing to defend our people and personnel in the region.”
The reported attack marked Iran’s first operational use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles and a significant attempt to reach far beyond the Middle East and threaten U.S. interests, the Wall Street Journal said.
As Will Chamberlain tweets, “Basically every major development in the Iran War has vindicated Trump’s decision to strike.”
Basically every major development in the Iran War has vindicated Trump’s decision to strike.
1) Overwhelming current disparity in traditional military capability = now is a good time to strike, we can destroy their capabilities with limited losses of personnel/material
2) Iran…
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 21, 2026
Chamberlain’s tweet concludes, “Iran fires ballistics at Diego Garcia = they were not far from having ICBMs that could hit the Eastern Seaboard The case for hitting Iran is STRONGER than it was for ISIS!” Iran aiming for Diego Garcia means that Europe is in reach as well:
Even @WSJ is willing to read the receipts. Now only arrogance can prevent anyone from admitting Trump was right:
Iran fired missiles at Diego Garcia – 2,361 miles from Tehran.
Tehran to London 2750 miles
Tehran to Paris 2610 miles
Tehran to Berlin 2200 miles pic.twitter.com/RWRM1hRIQr
— Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) March 21, 2026