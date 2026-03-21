IF THIS CHECKS OUT, IT SEEMS LIKE A PRETTY BIG DEAL…:
🚨🚨🚨 Top IRGC commander, Eimtot Ali Fuqd, has defected from Iran. This is HUGE. Many more will follow.
— David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) March 21, 2026
IF THIS CHECKS OUT, IT SEEMS LIKE A PRETTY BIG DEAL…:
🚨🚨🚨 Top IRGC commander, Eimtot Ali Fuqd, has defected from Iran. This is HUGE. Many more will follow.
— David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) March 21, 2026
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