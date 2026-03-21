OH, NO, YOU DON’T: People Band Together, Rip to Shreds Garbage Media Take About Chuck Norris.

Norris, a martial arts and television/film legend, is being lauded by most people with great affection across social media. I thought he might even escape any media criticism because, after all, he was Chuck Norris. But Variety decided to step on the third rail, not even waiting an entire day, before offering up a steaming pile of garbage, rather than simply honoring a wonderful entertainer who brought all of us so much joy. You knew it would be bad from just the headline.

Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star — but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy https://t.co/UK6kyjDREg — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2026

It was bad, talking about how “in nearly every Norris movie, he’s muscling into a foreign land or othered community.” Othered community, really? The article also talked about how the “right-and-wrong simplicity of ‘Walker’ is cop-aganda. But it gets worse. Was Norris a brilliant athlete and top-shelf star? Yes. But there’s no denying that his roles were part of a body of work used to show American strength, might and the pernicious attraction of taking the law into one’s own hands — something that seems less fun in a year in which our country is funneling money into bombing Iran and ICE agents are acting like one-man militias. Given our nation’s divisions in morality, information literacy and overall sense of reality, it’s easier to see Norris’ characters as justification for a fringe conspiracy movement rather than a moral standing. When patriotism and laws shift away from the Constitution, what side does a gunslinger land on? [….] When a star is the poster boy for American exceptionalism and might, at what point does his legacy transition from escapism to dangerous propaganda? Oh, hell no. Don’t you even. Talk about divisions in morality and reality. Iran has been committing terrorism against us for 47 years. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is enforcing the law, whether the left likes it or not. That’s just a bizarre, twisted take from Variety.

In order to keep sweet with its company town subscribers, that’s all Variety can offer these days, unfortunately. In 2022, Variety’s editors signed off on one of their staffers changing the pronouns quoted by a woman allegedly attacked by troubled Flash star Ezra Miller from “he” and “him” to “them” and “they:”

So a hit piece on Chuck Norris on the day his death was announced isn’t at all surprising, unfortunately. Fortunately, X readers got the last laugh: