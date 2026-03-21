VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR: CBS News Radio To Cease Operations.
CBS News Radio will be winding down its operations over the next several weeks.
The news was shared via an internal memo from CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski and first confirmed to Streamline Publishing by Manager of Affiliate Services Amy Bolton, who is attending the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.
The memo confirms that May 22 will be the final day for the nearly century-old news service. Bolton, when contacted for confirmation of the news, noted that she is in the process of speaking with some of the approximately 700 affiliated stations about the upcoming closure of the audio service.
TV network late night chat shows winding down. An out of touch movie industry contracting. We’re witnessing numerous 20th century-era legacy media formats approaching the end of their shelf life. Which brings us to an exit question, and to ask it, is to understand exactly why CBS News Radio is being shuttered:
I know there's immense sadness about CBS News Radio and it is an American media institution, but I feel the need to ask the uncomfortable question: When was the last time anyone listened to CBS News Radio in their car?
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 20, 2026