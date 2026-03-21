VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR: CBS News Radio To Cease Operations.

CBS News Radio will be winding down its operations over the next several weeks.



The news was shared via an internal memo from CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski and first confirmed to Streamline Publishing by Manager of Affiliate Services Amy Bolton, who is attending the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.

The memo confirms that May 22 will be the final day for the nearly century-old news service. Bolton, when contacted for confirmation of the news, noted that she is in the process of speaking with some of the approximately 700 affiliated stations about the upcoming closure of the audio service.