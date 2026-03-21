March 21, 2026

THE LOWER THE RATINGS, THE BIGGER THE MICROPHONES? CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office Broadcasts for Jake Tapper.

Is CNN’s on-air talent trying to get all out of their systems before Bari Weiss cleans house as part of Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Brothers? Is this CNN’s version of Obama’s “stray voltage” strategy, an attempt to get bad news headlines that distract from really bad news, such as their string of botched reporting earlier this month? How badly does the on-air talent at CNN want to further tank the brand? Stay tuned! (To social media, that is. Why watch CNN?)

Posted at 12:25 pm by Ed Driscoll