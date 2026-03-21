THE LOWER THE RATINGS, THE BIGGER THE MICROPHONES? CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office Broadcasts for Jake Tapper.

How long has AC360 on CNN been doing the faux podcast set design? pic.twitter.com/UPratOPT4w — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) March 20, 2026

CNN is letting Tapper doing his show live from his office today and it is truly one of the weirdest live news broadcasts I’ve seen in a long time pic.twitter.com/5YekegUcIN — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) March 20, 2026

Is CNN’s on-air talent trying to get all out of their systems before Bari Weiss cleans house as part of Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Brothers? Is this CNN’s version of Obama’s “stray voltage” strategy, an attempt to get bad news headlines that distract from really bad news, such as their string of botched reporting earlier this month? How badly does the on-air talent at CNN want to further tank the brand? Stay tuned! (To social media, that is. Why watch CNN?)