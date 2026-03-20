SOCIAL MEDIA MANIPULATION IS DONE IN REALTIME:
𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚.𝗔𝗜 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗘 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘. 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗗 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗘.
Joe Kent goes on Tucker Carlson. Within minutes — not hours, minutes — the same clip, same… https://t.co/fOP7qwmZFO pic.twitter.com/TEF2OVLlz5
— M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) March 20, 2026
More:
Who amplified it? Look at the coalition:
Russian state TV (RT).
Iranian state media through HispanTV.
Hamas-aligned Quds News Network.
Turkish state broadcaster TRT.
Sputnik Brasil.
And simultaneously — Jackson Hinkle, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Max Blumenthal.
Russia, Iran, Hamas, and MAGA dissidents.
All posting the same message. At the same time.
When does that happen naturally? It doesn’t.
The charts tell the story precisely. Within 2 to 4 hours of the Tucker broadcast, tracked amplification events spiked to 30 — dominated by MAGA dissident amplifiers and Pro-Palestinian/Islamist networks firing in parallel.
How many of these grifters’ “fans” are nothing but bots paid for by Moscow and Islamic radicals?