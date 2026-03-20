SOCIAL MEDIA MANIPULATION IS DONE IN REALTIME:

Joe Kent goes on Tucker Carlson. Within minutes — not hours, minutes — the same clip, same… https://t.co/fOP7qwmZFO pic.twitter.com/TEF2OVLlz5

More:

Who amplified it? Look at the coalition:

Russian state TV (RT).

Iranian state media through HispanTV.

Hamas-aligned Quds News Network.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Sputnik Brasil.

And simultaneously — Jackson Hinkle, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Max Blumenthal.

Russia, Iran, Hamas, and MAGA dissidents.

All posting the same message. At the same time.

When does that happen naturally? It doesn’t.

The charts tell the story precisely. Within 2 to 4 hours of the Tucker broadcast, tracked amplification events spiked to 30 — dominated by MAGA dissident amplifiers and Pro-Palestinian/Islamist networks firing in parallel.