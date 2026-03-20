IT’S FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Wait, He Tried to Steal WHAT With WHAT? “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn the wrong vehicle for making a quick septic tank getaway, what police won’t accept in place of RealID, and how not to make a surprise booty call in South Dakota.”
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