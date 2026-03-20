VDH ON IRAN: The Signals Are All Pointing In The Same Direction.

The military signal. A-10 Warthogs and Apache helicopter gunships are now flying strike missions in Iranian airspace at will. VDH’s point: you only deploy those aircraft when there is effectively no air defense left to threaten them. They are slow, low-flying, close-support platforms. Their presence confirms what the Pentagon has been claiming — Iran has no meaningful air defense remaining.

Iran’s strategy now is rope-a-dope. Run out the clock. Wait for American public opinion to shift. Hope the midterms create political pressure on Trump to stop. It is the only play they have left.

VDH’s conclusion: if Trump sees it through — and he believes he will — the regime falls. Not in years. Pretty soon.