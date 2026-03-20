NAH, THAT’S NOT CREEPY:
With @Grok, we keep the honest versions and kill the bad transformers (I believe they are called “Decepticons”) https://t.co/M9CeXCJOKG
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2026
NAH, THAT’S NOT CREEPY:
With @Grok, we keep the honest versions and kill the bad transformers (I believe they are called “Decepticons”) https://t.co/M9CeXCJOKG
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2026
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