March 20, 2026

BATTLESWARM: Iran Strikes Day 20. “More Jihadis dirtnapped, Iran’s neighbors want the Islamic regime finished off, Mossad gives regime members person-to-person call warnings, Uncle Sam fast-tracks a lot of weapon sales to the Middle East, and the BRRRRRRRTTTTTTTT of Freedom rings out over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Posted at 2:50 pm by Stephen Green