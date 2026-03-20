BATTLESWARM: Iran Strikes Day 20. “More Jihadis dirtnapped, Iran’s neighbors want the Islamic regime finished off, Mossad gives regime members person-to-person call warnings, Uncle Sam fast-tracks a lot of weapon sales to the Middle East, and the BRRRRRRRTTTTTTTT of Freedom rings out over the Strait of Hormuz.”
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