SHARKS GOTTA SWIM, BATS GOTTA FLY: Another Day Ending in Y: JAMA Publishes Still More Anti-Gun Agitprop Presented as ‘Research.’ “Now, if a peer-reviewed medical journal founded in 1883, which is published 48 times a year and read by physicians across the country and around the globe, takes Professor Hicks’ scribbles and calls them actual research without labeling his work as opinion or anti-gun agitprop, that’s not a problem either, is it?”

Yeah, our public health industry hasn’t exactly covered itself in glory in recent years.